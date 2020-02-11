Fawad Chaudhry says 2019 remained most peaceful year for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that 2019 remained the most peaceful year in the country’s history.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said news creating negative impression were being aired in last, but many fields saw a remarkable growth.

ہروقت مایوسی کی خبریں سنتے ہیں لیکن دوسرا رخ یہ ہےکہ 2019 پاکستان کی حالیہ تاریخ کا سب سے پرامن سال تھا، ہمارا ٹورازم دوگنےسے بھی بڑہ گیا، پلوامہ واقعہ کے بعد انڈین جارحیت کو منہ توڑ جواب دیا گیا، سالوں بعدکرکٹ کی واپسی ہوئ، PSL پاکستان ہونے جا رہا ہے،S&T میں کامیابیاں اہم ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 11, 2020

Field of tourism flourished in last year in Pakistan. The cricket returned to Pakistan after many years and all matches of PSL will also be held in the country.

He said the successes in the field of science and technology are also significant one.

Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan gave a befitting response to Indian aggression after the Pulwama incident.

