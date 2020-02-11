Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Fawad Chaudhry says 2019 remained most peaceful year for Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that 2019 remained the most peaceful year in the country’s history.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said news creating negative impression were being aired in last, but many fields saw a remarkable growth.

Field of tourism flourished  in last year in Pakistan. The cricket returned to Pakistan after many years and all matches of PSL will also be held in the country.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry condemns NA resolution seeking public hanging of child rapists

He said the successes in the field of science and technology are also significant one.

Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan gave a befitting response to Indian aggression after the Pulwama incident.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

IHC declares PMDC dissolution ‘null and void’

Pakistan

Paragon Housing scam: Court adjourns hearing against Khawaja brothers till Feb 24

Pakistan

Cabinet meeting today likely to approve relief package for consumers

Pakistan

Nepra to decide on raise in power tariff today   


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close