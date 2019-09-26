Fawad says Pakistan will respond aggressively against any Indian misadventure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is not Afghanistan or Iraq, we will give a befitting response to India, in case of any cross-border misadventure, said Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday.

Addressing in a ceremony in Islamabad, the minister said Pakistan cannot rely on the international community over Kashmir issue. “We have to fight on our own for Kashmir.”

Chaudhry thanked China and Turkey for standing on Pakistan’s side over the Kashmir conflict. He said fascist Modi government has arrested all the Kashmiri leaders and condemned his aggressive policies.

Warning New Delhi of any misadventure, the minister said, Pakistan will react strongly in case of any violation. “Pakistan is not Iraq or Afghanistan; India will get a befitting response.”

He said Pakistan is committed to open Kartarpur Corridor as per schedule.

Earlier on September 24, Pakistan had strongly rejected the baseless statement of the Indian army chief alleging infiltration from its side in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Faisal while turning down the allegations of the Indian army chief, termed it an attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in occupied Kashmir being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces.

He had said India would neither succeed in misleading the world community through these diversionary tactics nor will India be able to hide its unabated state-terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

