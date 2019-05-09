Fawad Chaudhry announces date of ‘First Pakistan Science Fair’

ISLAMABAD: For the first time, a state-level science fair is going to be organized in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that the first Pakistan Science Fair will be held in August 2019 in Islamabad.

In his Twitter announcement, he further said “if you want to showcase any of your innovation get set for this great Science Fare, entries will be open from July one.”

Since taking the helm of Science and Technology Ministry, Fawad Chaudhry has come up with few notable initiatives. On Tuesday, he formed a committee to finalize Islamic calendar and indicate the exact dates of Ramadan, Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha and Moharram for the next five years “with 100% accuracy”.

In a first, the minister incorporated relevant scientific experts for the moon sighting process.

Ministry’s scientific adviser Muhammad Tariq Masood will lead the five-member committee with three meteorology department officials and one SUPARCO ( Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) official.

