Fawad Chaudhry holds past govts responsible for Ghotki train accident

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday lambasted opposition parties for doing politics over the tragic train accident that happened today in Ghotki, holding them responsible for all the train accidents that occurred in past, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Fawad Chaudhry said that past governments are responsible for today’s train accident in Ghotki as they did nothing for the restoration of Pakistan Railways.

“The past two governments [PPPP and PML-N] ruined the state institutions by doing political hirings. They are responsible for the train accidents and current situation of Pakistan Railways,” he added.

Read More: Ghotki Train Accident: Death toll mounts to 50, rescue operation underway

Fawad further said the problems the incumbent government faces are due to the policies of the previous governments. He said that the work on ML-1 will start soon.

Presenting an initial report of the tragic incident, Fawad said that the accident occurred as the coaches of one train, Millat Express, derailed and fell across the opposite track, where they were hit by another train, the Sir Syed Express.

Read More: Saad Rafique demands judicial inquiry into Ghotki train accident

“Railways minister Azam Swati is currently present on the train accident site and he will brief the lower house about the Ghotki train accident in coming days,” said Chaudhry.

At least 50 people lost their lives and 70 others sustained injuries as the Sir Syed Express train collided with a Millat Express between Reti and Daharki railway stations in Ghotki on Monday.

According to the railways’ officials, the accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment, said sources.

As many as 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.

Comments

comments