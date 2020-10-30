ISLAMABAD: Criticizing a government is the opposition’s right and they can criticize it as much as they want but to launch an attack on national interest is not acceptable, federal science minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday.

Present today in ARY News program SAWAL YE HAI, the federal minister maintaining government’s stance on the role of the opposition, said the opposition in its first Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) assembly criticized Pakistan Army, followed with its second power show in Karachi wherein they targeted the Urdu language as well, alongside the institutions. He said they again, in their third and last political gathering, focused their critique on the Army.

The opposition is taking up such a narrative against state institutions and national interests that the Army, as an institution, had to come out to react to it, Fawad Chaudhry said.

He noted that being critical to the incumbent government was the opposition’s democratic right, but claimed that their narrative is so hostile that they say what India says against Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry said the people and supporters of Pakistan Muslim League -N (PML-N) are patriots however, he added that the party leadership has their wealth is in jeopardy, referring to the corruption cases against the ex-government.

Chaudhry said the incumbent government, in line with democratic practices, allowed Nawaz Sharif’s address on air without banning it, but the federal minister reiterated that the kind of distasteful ideas are being advocated that play right into Indian support.

