ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took Pakistan Mulsim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb to task after she shared statistics on skyrocketing prices of essential items on the popular micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Hitting back at her criticism of the PTI government, the minister in a tweet asked Marriyam to first return from Australia and her party’s leadership from London. He added the responsibility for inflation rests with the PML-N leadership that pushed the country into a debt trap and stashed dollars abroad.

Flagging the need for pulling the country out of economic instability, he asked her not to give them a lesson.

آپ آسٹریلیا سے اورآپ کی لیڈرشپ لندن سے واپس تشریف لائیں مڈل کلاس کے غم میں جتنے آپ بے حال ہیں عوام کو پتہ ہے، اور مہنگائ کی وجہ آپ کی قیادت ہے جنہوں نے قرضوں میں ملک کو ڈبویا ،ملک سے ڈالر باہر منتقل کیا معاشی عدم استحکام سے نکلنا اہم ہے لیکن آپ یہ سبق نہ پڑھائیں https://t.co/IZiQuoTajl — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 19, 2020



Earlier in tweet, Ms Aurangzeb said: “The effect on kitchen budget is such that even middle classes now cannot meet ends. The poor are going hungry. When will Imran sahib wake up to this reality.”

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics in 2019 the prices of goods rose by: Gur 31%, Gas charges 55%, Moong Dal 53%, Mash dal 38%, tomatoes 321%, onions 169%, Vegetables 84%. pic.twitter.com/0ke5Mxy3Tn — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 19, 2020

