Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Don’t give us lesson’: Fawad excoriates Marriyum on Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took Pakistan Mulsim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb to task after she shared statistics on skyrocketing prices of essential items on the popular micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Hitting back at her criticism of the PTI government, the minister in a tweet asked Marriyam to first return from Australia and her party’s leadership from London. He added the responsibility for inflation rests with the PML-N leadership that pushed the country into a debt trap and stashed dollars abroad.

Flagging the need for pulling the country out of economic instability, he asked her not to give them a lesson.


Earlier in tweet, Ms Aurangzeb said: “The effect on kitchen budget is such that even middle classes now cannot meet ends. The poor are going hungry. When will Imran sahib wake up to this reality.”

Read More: Fawad Chaudhry launches criticism in PTI core committee meeting

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Another spell of rain, snowfall to hit Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan

Pakistan

Four suspects involved in killing of policeman rounded up

Pakistan

Swarms of locusts attack standing crops in Sahiwal

Pakistan

Firdous says negative propaganda being made regarding flour prices


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close