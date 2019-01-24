ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday slammed the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over protest during the presentation of the PTI government’s mini-budget in the National Assembly.

Taking toTwitter, the minister said: “For PMLN what they did yesterday was Business as Usual….. they haven’t learned anything.”

He was responding to a tweet by one of his followers on the microblogging site, who wrote: “We know u very well. U have history of disrupting NA sessions. U had even beaten then PPP MNA Javed Iqbal Warraich in 2012 when then finance minister Hafeez Shaikh was presenting budget. Stop lying. Nation knows u.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haq criticised the behaviour of opposition parties during the budget session of the National Assembly.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad, he said opposition reacted non-seriously in all important session of the lower house of Parliament. “Despite hue and cry from the opposition benches, the treasury benches exercised restraint.”

Responding to a query about reported differences with a coalition partner, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), the PM’s aide said he held a meeting with party leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Pervez Illahi and Tahir Basharat Cheema on Tuesday and that there were no differences in the ranks of the coalition partners.

