PPP is incapable of running anti-government campaign: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took a jibe at Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), saying that the opposition party was incapable of running an anti-government campaign, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Off The Record’, said that today’s PPP has no roots in Punjab province and incapable of running a campaign against the government.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We certainly remember the power of PPP in past that was known as the chain of four provinces.”

Read: Dr Zafar Mirza resigns as SAPM on Health

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman [supremo of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F)] can only gather students of seminaries. Opposition leaders want to see a gathering of seminary students where they can deliver their speeches.”

The federal minister claimed that both Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP are unwilling to hold protests. Maulana Fazl is the only person who wants to run anti-government movement, he added.

While commenting over the resignation of two special assistants, Chaudhry said that Tania Aidrus and Dr Zafar Mirza had come to Pakistan as a technocrat. They resigned from their positions as no progress was being witnessed.

Read: PM’s special aide on Digital Pakistan steps down

He further said that some people tender resignations as they cannot bear public pressure. Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has authority to make changes in the cabinet. The premier has full confidence over Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

To a question, he responded that a democratic culture is introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) where people are allowed to show the difference of opinion. PTI provided right to every person in the political party to say what the individual wants to say, said Chaudhry.

Comments

comments