ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday urged the provincial governments to at least ensure ban on the plastic bags in ‘Juma Bazars’, ARY News reported.

Replying to State Minister for Climate Zartaj Gul’s tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said at least the provincial government should ensure the ban on the polythene bags.

صوبائ حکومتیں کم از کم اتوار بازار، جمعہ بازار میں تو پلاسٹک بیگز پر پابندی لگائیں۔۔۔ https://t.co/sP10aI9xZO — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 10, 2020

The use of plastic bags is banned in Islamabad from August 14, last year, while the provinces have also slapped the ban over use of polythene bags in line with the federal government’s initiative.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, in the month of August, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul had vowed to fully implement the ban on the use of the plastic bags.

She had said the ban would be implemented with the cooperation of the people including the civil society and the food chains.

