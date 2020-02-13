Govt regulating social media to counter harmful content: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Thursday explaining the government’s decision to regulate social media, said the step was taken to tackle harmful content and fake accounts, ARY News reported.

Social media is being regulated to discourage the harmful content and fake accounts, said Fawad Chaudhry while talking to media outside the Parliament House.

He said that the incumbent government was ready to hold talks with opposition parties for the amendments in accountability law. “Two rounds of talks were held with the PML (N) and the PPP on the matter. Differences between the two parties are halting the process”.

Fawad Chaudhry also rejected the impression that the government aims to put curbs on social media through regulations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ministry of Information Technology issued Statutory Notification with a list of Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) to regulate social media in Pakistan.

OBLIGATIONS OF SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANY AND SPECIAL MEASURES

Under the order social media companies must comply with the demands of the social media coordinator which may include the following:

The mentioned website must remove objectionable content within 24 hours of being notified.

If the content is deemed extremely insensitive then the social media platform must remove the notified object within 6 hours.

Social Media must uphold religious and security related sensitivities of the region they are operated in.

Social media websites must ensure the curtailment of content related to extremism and/or hate speech.

Stopping the influx of fake news and live streams that could compromise national security.

It has also been revealed that social media giants are directed to open Pakistan offices soon enough and register themselves with the government

