Fawad Chaudhry says govt may reopen cinemas from June 30

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that government may allow the reopening of cinemas from June 30 following a decline in the coronavirus cases, ARY News reported.

Briefing the media on decisions taken by the federal cabinet in today’s meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad said that cinemas will soon open in the country.

“Have spoken to the NCOC head and he has promised that cinemas will be reopened by June 30,” the minister said, adding that a final decision in this regard will be taken by the NCOC.

“National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) is to make a decision regarding reopening of cinemas,” the minister clarified.

It may be noted here that the government had closed all cinemas across the country during the second Covid-19 wave in November 2020.

Briefing the media on other decisions taken by the federal cabinet in today’s meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said a mechanism will be devised for third-party evaluation and monitoring of PSDP funds transferred to the provinces for development and non-development expenditures so that people get to know where public money is spent.

He said Carlton Hotel in Karachi, Jamshed Quarters and other federal government properties that lie in the heart of Karachi will be auctioned and people living there will be provided alternative places.

