Fawad, Gill react to LHC verdict to allow Shehbaz Sharif travel abroad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Special Assembly and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill have reacted to the verdict of Lahore High Court (LHC), granting permission to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment, ARY News reported on Friday.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Shehbaz Sharif is involved in money laundering worth billions while allowing him to travel abroad is like joking with the law. He criticised that even punchaits would not give a verdict in a hurried manner, adding that fleeing like this would be inauspicious.

اربوں روپے کی منی لانڈرنگ میں ملوث شہباز شریف کو باہر جانے کی اجازت دینا قانون کے ساتھ مذاق،اتنا جلد فیصلہ تو پنچائیت میں نہیں ہوتا اس طرح سے ان کا فرار ہونا بدقسمتی ہو گی، اس سے پہلے وہ نواز شریف کی واپسی کی گارنٹی دے چکے ہیں سوال یہ ہے کہ کہ اس گارنٹی کا کیا بنا؟ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 7, 2021

The federal minister said that his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, had also given a guarantee for his return to the country. He announced that all legal steps will be taken against the verdict.

Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan spotted the flaw in the justice system, but the opposition was not ready to bring reformations due to their personal interests.

فیصلے کے خلاف تمام قانونی راستے اختیار کریں گے، ہمارے نظام عدل کی کمزوریوں کی وزیر اعظم کئ بار نشاندہی کر چکے ہیں لیکن اپوزیشن اصلاحات پر تیار نہیں اور اس کی بڑی وجہ یہ ہے کہ اس بوسیدہ نظام سے ان کے مفاد وابستہ ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 7, 2021

SAPM Shahbaz Gill said in his Twitter message that it was a surprise decision to permit Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad. He continued that he had falsely guaranteed his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, to assist him in fleeing from the country.

شہباز شریف کی بیرون ملک روانگی کی اجازت حیران کن فیصلہ ہے۔پہلے بھائی کی جھوٹی ضمانت دی اسے باہر بھاگنے میں مدد دی جو کبھی واپس نہیں آئے-اب وہ مفرور قرار ہیں۔کیا انہیں ایک مفرور کی معاونت میں اندر نہیں ہونا چاہیے تھا۔ 35 سال کی حکومت میں ایک ہسپتال ایسا نہیں جہاں ان کا علاج ہو سکے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 7, 2021

He added that Nawaz Sharif has not returned to the country and declared absconding. He questioned why Shehbaz Sharif was not jailed for assisting a convict to flee from the country. Gill said that Shehbaz Sharif is now preparing to flee from the country too.

Gill has also shared the copy of Shehbaz Sharif’s legal document which he had submitted to the court to ensure the return of Nawaz Sharif within four weeks after getting medical treatment.

یہ تھا وہ ضمانت نامہ۔ جس پر بھائی کو فرار کروایا جو کبھی لوٹ کر نہ آیا۔ اور اب خود بھی فرار ہونے کو ہیں۔ کیا ان کا علاج کسی پاکستانی ہسپتال میں نہیں ہو سکتا ؟ کسی بار قوم کو دھوکہ دیں گے یہ لوگ۔ کتنا جھوٹ بولیں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/PgVu5mM69t — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 7, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) gave one-time permission to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.

The Lahore High Court in its conditional permission allowed Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad from May 08 to July 05.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The court in its six-page written order said that Shahbaz could not be barred from travelling abroad even if his name is on the blacklist. His name is currently not on the ECL, the court said in its order while adjourning the hearing of the case for July 05.

Comments

comments