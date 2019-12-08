Fawad Chaudhry slams Sharifs over denying owner of London residence

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has slammed Sharif family over denying the ownership of their residence in London, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In his Twitter message, Fawad Chaudhry said that the apartments where the Sharif family and former premier Nawaz Sharif are currently residing in London were owned by them. He added that it took five years to prove its ownership.

The minister criticised that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had used to travel through London if he was scheduled to visit Afghanistan.

Read: Maryam seeks court nod to travel abroad for taking care of ailing Nawaz

He reminded that Sharif family had denied the ownership of their London residence when the matter moved to the court. He added that Nawaz Sharif is again residing at the same residence in London.

یہ بات ثابت کرتے پانچ سال لگے کہ لندن میں نوازشریف اور فیملی جن اپارٹمنٹس میں رہتی ہے وہ ان کی ملکیت ہیں، نواز شریف نے افغانستان بھی جانا ہوتا تھا تو براستہ لندن جاتے تھے جب معاملہ عدالت میں آیا تو انتہائ سنجیدگی سے پکا منہ بنا کر ملکیت سے انکار کر دیا، اب پھر وہیں مقیم ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 8, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the Pakistan Armed Forces and the judiciary of Pakistan are respected state institutes which should be addressed with due respect when being talked about.

The minister upon an inquiry over a possibility of co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari’s bail said that if Nawaz Sharif was given the option then he saw no qualms in giving the same option to the politician.

Read: Pakistan in letter to UK seeks return of Nawaz Sharif after treatment

“If Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif were given the green signal then Zardari should also be allowed to travel abroad under the condition that all politicians live in close proximity so that they may easily rupture each other’s stomachs,” said Chaudhry.

Answering a query over the reasons of possible delays in completion of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chauhdry said that he felt that there was a need for a fair and impartial inquiry into the reasons for the delay and the amount expended on the project.

