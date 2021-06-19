ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has criticised that the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif is bypassing the parliament on electoral reforms, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter message that it was funny to hear about the call of all parties conference (APC) by Shehbaz Sharif for discussing the electoral reforms. He termed Sharif’s move tantamount to bypassing the parliament.

He was of the view that parliament is the appropriate place for decision making, on the other hand, the opposition leader is playing a role in weakening the parliament.

شہباز شریف کی پارلیمان کو بائ پاس کر کے انتخابی اصلاحات پر گفتگو کیلئے آل پارٹیز کانفرنس کی تجویز مضحکہ خیز ہے، اس طرح کی فیصلہ سازی پارلیمان کے اندر کی جاتی ہے اپوزیشن لیڈر پارلیمان کو کمزور کرنے کے ایجنڈے کا حصہ بن رہے ہیں جو انتہائ افسوس ناک ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 19, 2021

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had earlier decided to hold All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties for building consensus on electoral reforms.

Read: Shehbaz wants ECP to invite opp for ‘inclusive’ dialogue on electoral reforms

Sources privy to the matter had informed ARY News that the final date of the all parties conference (APC) would be announced after holding consultations with opposition parties.

All opposition parties and concerned representatives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be invited to attend the APC meeting on the electoral reforms bill, sources said.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman held telephonic conversation to discuss the All Parties Conference of the opposition parties on the electoral reforms bill.

The three agreed to hold All Parties Conference of the Opposition soon and this regard dates for it would be fixed with a consultation.

