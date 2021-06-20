ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that PTI-led federal government has transferred Rs1800 billion to the Sindh government during the past two years and asked as to where the money has been utilized, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing media at Karachi Press Club, Fawad Chaudhry said that Karachi elected 16 PTI MNAs and they have all the right to ask as to where the Rs1800 billion given to the Sindh government has gone.

“Why this money is not being spent on Karachi’s uplift,” he asked and added that the money received in the name of Ghotki by the provincial government would have turned the area into Paris if utilized properly.

“What is the situation in Larkana where billions of rupees have been spent,” he asked and added that when they are asked about the utilization of funds, the PPP start raising hue and cry.

He demanded of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ensure the implementation of Article 140-A of the constitution across Pakistan, especially in Sindh.

Fawad Chaudhry said that that it was unfortunate that the enemies of the Sindh province are currently ruling it. “This was the last election, they have won as next time Imran Khan will personally lead the election campaign in the province,” he said adding that there is no alternative to the PTI government in the country.

Speaking over water theft issues, he said that IRSA launched an investigation into claims of water theft by Punjab from the Sindh government. However, he said that when IRSA took measures in this regard, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah ran away from it.

“They denied the IRSA team from collecting a record of entry and exit of water,” he said and asked as to why lands of Murad Ali Shah and Faryal Talpur never witnessed water scarcity.

