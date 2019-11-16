Fawad Chaudhry submits privilege motion against Khawaja Asif in NA

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday submitted a privilege motion against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif in the National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported.

In his motion filed in the NA, Fawad Chaudhry said Khawaja Asif misrepresented truth on the floor of the House, which was tantamount to a breach of the privilege of the entire House.

Khawaja Asif quoted the representatives of the federal government and those of the Government of Punjab, as saying ‘let Nawaz Sharif die’, which is a vivid misrepresentation of truth.

The federal minister requested that statement made by the PML-N leader should be taken up for discussion and may be sent to the Standing Committee on Rules of Procedures for further action.

Read more: Khawaja Asif says we are Nawaz Sharif’s guarantors

While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Thursday, PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif said Nawaz Sharif is seriously ill and needs to be treated abroad, according to the suggestions of the doctors.

He had claimed that the government started playing politics on the matter when Nawaz Sharif agreed to fly abroad for his treatment. “Sharif was given relief by the courts on medical grounds.”

Comments

comments