PML-N, PPP had awarded Rs18 billion subsidy on sugar: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, said on Thursday that the past governments of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had given Rs18 billion subsidy on sugar, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, said that Rs2 billion was given by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He added, ‘The subsidy provided by PTI government was being discussed everywhere, however, nobody is talking about Rs18 billion subsidy on sugar awarded by the past governments of PML-N and PPP.’

‘It is unfortunate that we criticise those wanted to improve the system. We have recommended that assets’ details should come from the assistants which was accepted by the Prime Minister Imran Khan. In other parties, no one could talk over these matters. When this point is raised before the premier, he immediately issued directives for declaring the assets of his assistants and advisers.’

The minister said that the cases against PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were filed on merit as powerful persons used to get benefits of flaws in the system.

To a question regarding the pandemic situation, Chaudhry said all segments were playing their role to fight COVID-19.

The minister said that he has strong connection with PM Imran Khan and he did not stop himself from saying what he was thinking. He admitted that the premier expressed outrage over his behaviour sometimes, however, PM Khan knew well about his attitude.

The federal minister also urged for connecting the religion with education and science. Chaudhry clarified that he has no personal issue with Mufti Muneebur Rehman and Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai.

‘This is the era of science and technology and the world is getting benefit from it. Insha-Allah, Eidul Fitr will fall on Sunday [May 24]. This time, the Eid festival will be celebrated on the same days around the Islamic world. Youngsters should be inducted in the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. We had invited the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) thrice to attend the session regarding the moon sighting. The invitations were also sent to the Ministry of Religious Affairs to give them briefing over the orbit of the moon. We cannot distribute our country on a sectarian basis.’

