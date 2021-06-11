Fawad Chaudhry seeks suggestions from opposition on Budget 2021-22

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday sought suggestions on budget 2021-22 from opposition parties, ARY NEWS reported.

“Opposition should read the budget and give their suggestions for improvement,” he said adding that if the government’s method for increasing exports was not good enough then the opposition should make suggestions in this regard.

He said that a debate on budget would continue for 10 days. “Anyone could create a ruckus during the process but we want to engage them in a serious debate over the matter,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

He said that the government wants to give voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis, however, the opposition parties are opposing it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day approved the Budget for 2021-22, giving a nod to a 10 percent increase in salaries and pensions of the government employees.

The special cabinet meeting headed by Imran Khan and attended by federal ministers, advisers, special assistants, and others approved the Finance Bill 2021 with some amendments in it.

Read More: Budget 2021-22: Govt proposes tax cut to bring down car prices

The prime minister was apprised during the meeting that the amount for the Ehsaas program has been increased in budget 2021-22 while subsidies will also be improved in the power and food sector.

“Grants for Kamyab Jawan program and housing projects have also been raised,” the cabinet meeting was apprised.

The prime minister also rejected a proposed tax on the internet besides limiting the tax amount on mobile phones. “Internet is now among the basic necessities,” the prime minister said.

Comments

comments