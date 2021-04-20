We kept our end of the deal with TLP by tabling resolution, Chaudhry says

ISLAMABAD: The federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday the government has delivered on its end of the deal it had with the now proscribed religious hardline party Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and has tabled a resolution in the National Assembly to discuss expelling the French envoy as a protest against their government, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News program Off The Record, the federal minister said after deliberating over the resolution the assembly shall decide what to do with the matter now and thus the government has kept its end of the deal.

This is in no way acceptable in a democratic country that demonstrators bring out their arsenal and come out to streets to dictate to the state, Chaudhry said.

Our government is no more bound by any treaty chalked out with the proscribed TLP now, he added while talking to the ARY News program. He added that there is no more room to further yield to the agreement the government had had.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘I will hit you with my shoe’, Khaqan Abbasi threatens NA speaker

He separately said the proscribed TLP can revoke their ban by going to the right forums and they reserve the right to appeal the move. There’s a legal way to rescind the proscription on them and they should exhaust it.

The Prime Minister has already laid out all the options before the people of Pakistani stressing that we can use international support to win in our bid, said Chaudhry, adding that if we on the contrary set fire to our own country we stand nowhere then.

Comments

comments