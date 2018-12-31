Fawad Chaudhry to visit Karachi today amid Sindh’s political tensions

KARACHI: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry is scheduled to visit the metropolis on Monday (today) as the political tensions of Sindh are escalating in the aftermath of money laundering case against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders.

According to details, the minister is likely to meet political allies in Karachi today. Several ministers of the federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader have demanded resignation from the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, after his name surfaced in the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report with regards to mega money laundering scam.

The rumors of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh have also been doing rounds amid the rising political temperature in the province.

Chaudhry, however, has dismissed all rumors in this regard and rejected the impression of abolishing 18th Amendment in Sindh.

A day earlier, top leaders including Governor Imran Ismail, State Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi and Haleem Adil Sheikh called on local lawmaker Ali Gohar Mehar to discuss the political scenario of the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the report of the JIT had pointed to the Zardari Group and Omni Group’s involvement in the mega money laundering scam. Following the findings of the JIT, the federal government on Dec 28 put a travel ban on 172 people, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and other PPP leaders and businessmen.

