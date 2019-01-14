Fawad Chaudhry to visit Karachi tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry will arrive in Karachi on Tuesday for a two-day visit, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Fawad Chaudhry would hold meetings with the key political figures of the province during his visit.

He would address a ceremony at Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and met with the local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the Governor House.

The information minister would also hold meeting with the owners of media houses and film makers during the visit. The sources said that Fawad Chaudhry would also pay visit at Arts Council on January 16.

Earlier, schedule for visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had been finalised on January 13.

According to the schedule, Fawad Chaudhry would make a two-day visit, prior to the prime minister, on January 15 and 16. While, PM Imran Khan would arrive in Sindh on a one-day visit on January 25.

Well informed sources had said the PM would hold meetings with leaders of like-minded parties including the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). He would pay a visit to the residence of GDA leader Ali Gohar Mahar, who had invited him, in Khangarh, Ghotki.

