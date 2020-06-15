Eid-ul-Adha on July 31,tweets Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday announced that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 31 in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The minister announced this in a tweet from his Twitter handle, here today.

As per calender of @MinistryofST Eid-Al-Adha shall be celebrated on Fiday,31st July 2020. On 21st July ZeAlHaj moon shall be visible over Karachi and it’s peripheral areas, “Ruet”App may also be used to ascertain exact location of the moon. #Eid — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 15, 2020

Zilhaj moon can be sighted in Karachi and it’s peripheral areas on July 21, the minister further said in tweet.

It may be noted that on May 23, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had predicted that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated in Pakistan on Sunday (May 24) like the other Muslim countries.

The prediction of the minister proved right as the RUET committee chairman Mufti Muneeb on Saturday (May 23) had announced to celebrate Eid on May 24.

