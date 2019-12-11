Fawad Chaudhry says Asif Zardari, Nawaz have no future in country’s politics

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif have no future in country’s politics.

Reacting on the matter of granting bail to Zardari on medical grounds by the Islamabad High Court, Fawad Chaudhry said, granting bail to Zardari or Nawaz is not important, the masses are interested in that how the looted money will be brought back to the country.

نواز شریف اور آصف زرداری کی ضمانت اہم نہیں ہے کیونکہ دونوں کا پاکستان کے سیاسی مستقبل میں کردار ختم ہو چکا ہے، عوام کی اصل دلچسپی یہ ہے کہ ان حضرات سے ریکوری کی کیا صورت بنے گی، اربوں روپیہ جو لوٹا گیا وہ کیسے واپس آۓ؟ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 11, 2019

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved the bail petition of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

The petitioner was directed to submit Rs10 million surety bonds in the court. Asif Ali Zardari is facing corruption charges and currently, he is in the PIMS hospital owing to his worsening health.

