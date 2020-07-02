Web Analytics
Fawad praises Zulfiqar Bukhari over rise in EOBI pensions

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has praised Special Assitant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistan Zulfiqar Bukhari over the decision to increase pensions of registered nationals with Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter message that thousands of labourers will get the benefit of the recent hike in EOBI pensions. He also congratulated labourers belong to Pind Dadan Khan and Khewra besides expressing hope for opening an office in Khewra.

In another tweet, Chaudhry said that the decision to establish Provincial Finance Award (PFC) by the Prime Minister Imran Khan was very important which enables districts not to depend on the provincial governments for the development funds.

Read: EOBI pensioners to get Rs8,500 per month from April onward

Under the decision, the distribution of provincial resources will be made in accordance to the constitutional formula, said Chaudhry. He termed the PM’s decision as a major step towards basic reformations. The federal minister also thanked the federal cabinet over making the decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet had approved an increase in the EOBI pensions by raising it to Rs8,500 from Rs6,500.

