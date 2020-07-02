Fawad praises Zulfiqar Bukhari over rise in EOBI pensions

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has praised Special Assitant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistan Zulfiqar Bukhari over the decision to increase pensions of registered nationals with Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter message that thousands of labourers will get the benefit of the recent hike in EOBI pensions. He also congratulated labourers belong to Pind Dadan Khan and Khewra besides expressing hope for opening an office in Khewra.

زبردست @sayedzbukhari وزارت لیبر کے اس فیصلے سے ہزراوں مزدوروں کا فائدہ ہو گا پنڈدادنخان اور کھیوڑہ کے مزدوروں کو خصوصی مبارک اور امید ہے اسی ماہ ہم EOBI کے کھیوڑہ دفتر کا آغاز کر سکیں گے۔ https://t.co/7H0rBoLVjz — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 2, 2020

In another tweet, Chaudhry said that the decision to establish Provincial Finance Award (PFC) by the Prime Minister Imran Khan was very important which enables districts not to depend on the provincial governments for the development funds.

Under the decision, the distribution of provincial resources will be made in accordance to the constitutional formula, said Chaudhry. He termed the PM’s decision as a major step towards basic reformations. The federal minister also thanked the federal cabinet over making the decision.

وزیر اعظم @ImranKhanPTI کا صوبائ فنانس ایوارڈ نافذ کرنے کا فیصلہ انتہائ اہم ہے، اضلاع اب اپنے حصے کے ترقیاتی فنڈز کیلئے صوبائ حکومتوں کے محتاج نہیں ہوں گے بلکہ صوبائ وسائل حصہ آئینی فارمولے کے مطابق تقسیم ہوں گے یہ بنیادی اصلاحات کی طرف ایک بہت بڑا قدم ہے۔ کابینہ کا بھی شکریہ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 2, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet had approved an increase in the EOBI pensions by raising it to Rs8,500 from Rs6,500.

