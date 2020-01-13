LHC decision in Pervez Musharraf case lawful, moral: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that the ruling by Lahore High Court in Musharraf’s case today was lawful, based on morality, ARY News reported.

The minister took to Twitter where he said that the ruling in the case had seen its logical conclusion as the case was controversial since the beginning.

Read More: LHC Grants Musharraf’s Plea, Declares Special Court’s Formation ‘Unlawful’

Fawad Chaudhry said that the case was driven by personal vendettas of some who were sacked from their jobs during the government of General retired Pervez Musharraf.

The federal minister added that the same judges who held a gripe against the former premier had made a military takeover of the state lawful and also allowed controversial amendments to be made in the constitution of Pakistan.

Read More: Pervez Musharraf says LHC’s verdict is ‘legal and constitutional’

Earlier in the day, a bench of Lahore High Court granted a petition of former president Pervez Musharraf and declared the formation of a special court to hear high treason case against him as unlawful.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi announced the court verdict.

