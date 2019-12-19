Those who don’t learn from history, doomed to repeat it: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry questioned the caliber of those employed in the top courts of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The minister in a Tweet said that during the ‘free judiciary’ movement in the past, championed by the previous Chief Justice, Iftikhar Chaudhry many undeserving individuals got to the top in the judicial system of the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said that he had serious doubts on the capability and capacity of the judges who gave a ruling in a high treason case against former President and Military Chief of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf.

Chaudhry cautioned those willing to play with fire to bear in mind the ever-present danger of being burnt.

He continued that the detailed verdict was testament to the incapability of the judges in the case, claiming that those who penned down the verdict are even incapable of choosing what words go where and also lack the acumen of coherent writing.

In conclusion the minister said that such verdicts were nothing new in the tumultuous history of Pakistan but it sure was a blast from the past.

“Those do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” said Fawad Chaudhry.

