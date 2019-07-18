Fawad defends NAB actions against opposition, denies witch-hunt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, rejecting allegations of a witch-hunt of the opposition, said on Thursday all cases on the basis of which opposition leaders have been arrested were instituted before the incumbent government assumed power.

Speaking during a talk show on ARY News, he said the PTI government created an environment conducive to across-the-board accountability.

There exists concrete evidence corroborating corruption charges against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari, he said, adding the cases against them were not made under duress or a mere verbal orders.

The minister said it is because of political trust-building that the process of accountability is gathering pace.

The PML-N government first carried out investigation against Zardari and then the PTI government followed suit, he said, claiming that evidences are available to back up charges against the PPP co-chairman.

On the flip side, he added, it has been almost a year since the Imran Khan government was catapulted into power, no solid evidence of any sort of corruption against it has surfaced. “NAB actions are transparent,” he stated in plain terms.

Chaudhry said Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were not taken into custody until filing of a reference against them.

He said NAB launched a probe against our two ministers who then surrendered themselves before a court of law.

The Malam Jabba Sking resort land lease case involving defence minister Pervez Khattak could not go beyond NAB’s initial stage of inquiry to necessitate arrests, he explained.

Why don’t public office holders account for how their wealth increased manifold while in office, he questioned.

