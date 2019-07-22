Fawad explains ‘why is Pakistan’s media in crisis’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday insistence on the government’s subsidising media houses and media businesses is “insane.”

“WHY IS PAKISTAN’S MEDIA IN CRISIS? – Insistence that Govt shld subsidize media houses and media businesses is insane, as I maintained earlier technology ll change media business models and its for media bosses to adjust new realities,” he tweeted.

WHY IS PAKISTAN’S MEDIA IN CRISIS? – Insistence that Govt shld subsidize media houses and media businesses is insane, as I maintained earlier technology ll change media business models and its for media bosses to adjust new realities https://t.co/5IFIj6mHPj — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 22, 2019

Earlier, on July 11, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had rejected reports of censorship saying media in Pakistan was independent and powerful.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with ‘Independent Media’ in London, FM Qureshi said censorship on media was ‘out of the question’ and added that there were 89 TV channels in the country. He said that there were institutions to protect the rights of journalists.

The foreign minister further said that social media was also very active in the country and added that you could not hide anything in the current era.

