ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry says the opposition’s move to take the issue of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) constitution to the Supreme Court would be unfortunate.

In a tweet this morning, he questioned how politicos would resolve big issues facing the country, if they are so inexperienced that they can’t even evolve a consensus on a person for an ECP position.

He asked both the government and the opposition to soften their stance and decide the matter amicably.

اپوزیشن کا الیکشن کمیشن کی تشکیل کے معاملے میں سپریم کورٹ کو رجوع کرنا صریحاً بد قسمتی ہو گی، اگر سیاستدان اتنے ناپختہ ہیں کہ الیکشن کمیشن کیلئے ایک شخص پر اتفاق نہیں کر سکتے تو وہ ملک کے بڑے مسائل پر کیا اتفاق رائے پیدا کریں گے، فریقین اپنی پوزیشن میں نرمی لائیں اور فیصلہ کریں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 4, 2019

His tweet came in the wake of a meeting of the parliamentary panel on appointment of two members of the ECP that ended yesterday without making any progress.

The positions of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan have been lying vacant since the retirement of Abdul Ghafoor Soomro and retired Justice Shakeel Baloch in January. The Chief Election Commissioner’s office will fall vacant upon completion of the five-year term of retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan on Dec 6.

