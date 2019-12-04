Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Govt, opposition asked to soften stance on ECP members’ appointment

Fawad Chaudhry qasim suri

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry says the opposition’s move to take the issue of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) constitution to the Supreme Court would be unfortunate.

In a tweet this morning, he questioned how politicos would resolve big issues facing the country, if they are so inexperienced that they can’t even evolve a consensus on a person for an ECP position.

He asked both the government and the opposition to soften their stance and decide the matter amicably.

 

His tweet came in the wake of a meeting of the parliamentary panel on appointment of two members of the ECP that ended yesterday without making any progress.

The positions of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan have been lying vacant since the retirement of Abdul Ghafoor Soomro and retired Justice Shakeel Baloch in January. The Chief Election Commissioner’s office will fall vacant upon completion of the five-year term of retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan on Dec 6.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Murad Saeed reveals Rs8.3 bln spent on security of Shehbaz Sharif

Business

Int’l institutions admitted betterment in Pakistan’s economy: Sheikh…

Business

Investment in prize bonds of Rs40,000 surged by 192pc: SBP

Business

Rupee continues to rally against dollar


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close