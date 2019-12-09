Fawad Hassan Fawad files bail petition in NAB assets reference

LAHORE: Former principal secretary to Prime Minister, Fawad Hassan Fawad has filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday seeking his release on bail in assets case, ARY News reported.

Fawad has pleaded to the court in a petition that he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond means reference but it failed to present any evidence in support of its allegations against him.

He pleaded that the charges leveled against him about owning a plaza have nothing to do with him. “I have no personal home except the government residence,” he said.

“I am imprisoned in jail for last one-and-half year without any crime,” he said.

“My health has deteriorated and medical treatment is not possible in jail,” he pleaded and sought the court order for his release on bail from the case.

The former principal secretary to Prime Minister was granted bail by the Lahore High Court on February 15 along with former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

The NAB in an early December hearing of the Supreme Court not pressed over appeal against the Feb 14 LHC order to release Shahbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad in the housing scheme scam.

