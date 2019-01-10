ISLAMABAD: Holding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) responsible for the current gas crisis, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, the past government left the sector under the debt of rs. 1.57 bn, ARY News reported on Thursday.

He expressed these views in an interview with ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif in program Power Play.

The minister said, the sector was profitable and performing well in 2013, when the PML-N government came into the power.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Shahid Khaqan turned the profitable sector into the loss making one,” he said and added, Muhammad Zubair should ask from him [Abbasi], “Why the gas is not being supplied”.

Mr Fawad said the sacked Managing Directors of Suit Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) were also appointed by the erstwhile prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Read more: PM Khan approves dismissal of SSGC, SNGC managing directors

Responding to a query, he said the country’s situation to improve with the every passing month, during the tenure of the incumbent PTI-led federal government.

Commenting about Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Fawad Chaudhry demanded of him to immediate step down from his office after serious allegations by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing into fake bank account cases.

“We can file a review petition in the court, over orders of exclusion of Murad Ali Shah and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto’s names from the Exit Control List (ECL),” the minister hinted.

Comments

comments