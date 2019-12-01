Fawad suggests joint parliamentary panel to evolve consensus on amendments to Army Act

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology on Sunday came up with a proposal to form a joint committee of both the house of Parliament – National Assembly and Senate – to develop consensus on the issue of amendment to the Army Act and economic policies.

Addressing a press conference here, he stressed the need for developing a consensus on amendments to the Army Act and formulation of economic policies. The opposition’s role should also be acknowledged, he added.

Talking about the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, the minister said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif proposed certain names and that the government would also suggest credible names for the slot.

He recalled it was the slogan of the PTI to ensure an independent election commission and an individual with good credentials should head it.

About student unions, Fawad Chaudhry said student unions had a great history and a role in formation of the country. He called for reviving the genuine student unions, saying student unions should not be a mouthpiece of mainstream political parties or a source of blackmail.

He maintained that the government and the opposition had developed a consensus on bringing amendments to the NAB laws, but there is a need to discuss which sections should be amended.

