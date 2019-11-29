Fawad Khan gets some birthday love from across the border

Heartthrob Fawad Khan rang in his 38th birthday and wishes poured in from across the border as well.

The actor had fans wishing him all over social media including Indian magazine Filmfare’s Editor, Jitesh Pillaai.

Taking to Instagram, he posted an endearing message for the actor.

“Happy Birthday, Fawad Khan. For all the promises kept and unkept. For all that we saw and didn’t see. For all that we spoke and didn’t speak. For all the magic between the silences. For all the silence between the noise.,” he wrote.

The journo added “And for all the magic between the silence and the noise. For everything understated. For underplaying. For allowing memories to refresh themselves. Every single time. Wish you peace of mind and serenity. We carry a piece of you everywhere we go. I’m sure you carry a piece of us too.”

Fawad Khan became a household name not only due to his impeccable acting in Pakistani dramas and films but also due to his work in Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat in 2014 opposite Sonam Kapoor.

He starred in Kapoor & Sons in 2016, alongside Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra. Khan also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in the same year. His work was recognized across the border and bought accolades home.

Khan made a special appearance in Parey Hut Love this year. He also sang Pakistan Super League 2019’s anthem Khel Deewano Ka. He will be returning to the silver screen with his upcoming film soon.

Here’s wishing him to celebrate many more birthdays!

Comments

comments