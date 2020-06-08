Fawad Khan is on 2020’s ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ list

Pakistan’s prominent actor and heartthrob Fawad Khan has featured on the list of 2020’s ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’.

The list has been compiled by TC Candler, an independent critics list, who revealed the candidates for the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2020 on its official Instagram account.

Khan has made it to the list again after featuring on it for consecutive two years; 2017 and 2018.

The list includes notable names from all over the world including Daniel Radcliff, Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa, Sidharth Malhotra, and Zayn Malik.

The Khoobsurat star is not just known for his acting and singing skills but also his charismatic looks.

In 2015, he was chosen as one of the Top Ten Sexiest Asian Men in a poll conducted by Eastern Eye.

Khan will be seen in an upcoming Pakistani film soon.

