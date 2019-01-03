Fawad, Murad discuss reforms in communication ministry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minster for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that each sector of the country will symbolize a new and stable Pakistan in the coming years, ARY News reported on Thursday.

He expressed these views while talking to Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, during a meeting held between the two in the federal capital today.

The federal ministers discussed matters relating to various projects in communications and reforms.

“The incumbent government is spending the national exchequer on development and prosperity of the nation,” Mr Fawad said.

Chaudhry also appreciated the launching of mobile app services by the Pakistan Post.

Speaking on the occasion, Murad Saeed said innovations and revolutionary changes will be brought into the communication sector as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said launching of mobile app is an important milestone in accordance with contemporary requirements.

Earlier, Mr Murad Saeed launched a mobile application to facilitate the customers of Pakistan Post.

The mobile application boasts various features including track and trace, register complaint, postal services, tariff, post codes, locate post office and contact us.

The app be keep customers of Pakistan Post informed about their parcel. The app is aimed to upgrade the system of Pakistan Post and bring it on par with growing challenges of the digital world of today.

