Fawad says India paying price of Modi’s madness, fanaticism

Fawad Chaudhry, Minister, Smog, scientific solution

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry says minorities in India are going through miserable times.

Talking to Twitter on Saturday, he said: “Scores are dead in India in protests against new citizenship law,India is paying price of #ModiMadness fanaticism has gripped India, minorities are going through miserable times,Modi&Co are on a mission to end India as union, sincerely hope tht people ll get rid of fanatics rule.”

According to reports, protests in India against a new citizenship law that critics say targets Muslims are growing by the day as the number of people killed in the violence during protests on Friday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in  Uttar Pradesh has risen to 14, with the highest in Meerut.

