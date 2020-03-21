ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to give special permission to the flight PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will be on to land in Pakistan after suspension of international flights to the country in the wake of multiplying coronavirus cases.

Responding to the opposition leader’s decision of returning to the country tonight, he said Shehbaz asked party spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb to announce his homecoming after he got to know the suspension of international flights to the country.

The minister demanded that the PML-N president undergo 14-quarantine at Mayo hospital so that he realises the significance of healthcare facilities.

میری وزیر اعظم @ImranKhanPTI سے اپیل ہے کہ شہباز شریف لیڈر آف اپوزیشن ہیں ان کیلئے خصوصی اجازت دی جانی چاہئے اور 14 دن ان کو میو ہسپتال کو آرٹین کرایا جائے تا کہ انھیں احساس ہو کہ ہسپتال کی کیا اہمیت ہے ۔۔۔ https://t.co/DQzjWFEFEC — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 21, 2020

In a Twitter statement, the party’s spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb confirmed he will be landing in Islamabad tonight. She said the PML-N president decided to return to the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shehbaz Sharif will board the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Islamabad-bound flight at the Heathrow airport.

This is one of the national flag carrier’s last five flights that will be allowed to touch down in Pakistan as all international flights have been suspended to the country for two weeks in the wake of multiplying cases of COVID-19.

