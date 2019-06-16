Web Analytics
Fawad slams Maryam, Bilawal over Jati Umra meeting

Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday slammed the meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ARY News reported.

The PTI minister took to twitter saying, “The leaders of poor reached the Kingdom (Jati Umra) by private jets and luxury cars.”

“The leaders of a poor nation after sitting at stylish furniture was greeted with special France water,” he added.

Earlier in the day, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif agreed not to let the federal budget-2019-20 be passed in the Parliament.

Read More: Bilawal, Maryam resolve not to let budget be passed in parliament

During the one-on-one meeting at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s residence in Jati Umra, both the leaders decided to launch a decisive movement inside and outside the parliament, the sources added.

They were of the view that the ‘anti-people’ budget should not be passed in the assembly at all costs, the sources said and added that the two leaders concurred that the current government should not be tolerated anymore.

