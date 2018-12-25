ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for plundering the national wealth.

Addressing a joint press conference accompanied by Minister of State for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar, the information minister dubbed the charter of democracy signed between PPP and PML-N as charter of corruption. He said that PML-N in cahoots with PPP looted the national exchequer and harmed the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz and Zardari families were jointly running the world’s biggest network of money laundering.

The information minister said that it is their mandate to apprehend thieves and hold accountability in the country. He said that Sindh’s 35 per cent of development budget goes to Zardari group.

PTI strengthen the national institutions and stopped the political influence in the public offices, he said and added that cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family were not lodged in their tenure.

He accused PML-N’s leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Shehbaz Sharif of record tempering and added that he was not cooperating with the anti-graft watchdog.

The minister said that Sharif family made money in every project in the country and laundered the looted money abroad via fake companies.

