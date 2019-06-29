Fawad slams opposition for low attendance in NA session

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday slammed opposition parties for showing low attendance during the budget session in National Assembly, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader took to Twitter and shared a picture of treasury and opposition benches; showing the presence of lawmakers during today’s (Saturday) NA session.

“The interest of government during the budget session can be seen in the picture where government lawmakers are sitting on their seats while opposition benches are empty,” he wrote in a tweet.

بجٹ اجلاس میں حکومتی دلچسپی کا اندازہ آپ اس تصویر سے بخوبی لگا سکتے ہیں جہاں حکومتی اراکین اپنی نشستوں پر موجود ہیں وہاں تمام اپوزیشن نشستیں خالی ہیں، ان کی جمہوریت اور پارلیمانی بالا دستی صرف پروڈکشن آرڈرز تک محدود ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/l0gblQRAKE — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 29, 2019

He further said that opposition’s supremacy of parliament and democracy only restricted for production orders.

It must be noted that Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique remained absent from the National Assembly on the concluding day of the budget session.

