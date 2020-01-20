Veteran actor Faysal Quraishi and his wife Sana have been blessed with a baby boy.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news of his son’s birth with the world.

Faysal posted a picture of his second child and wrote “Welcome master FARMAAN QURAISHI aka #FQ and need your prayers and love he is new in the world.”

Congratulatory messages and wishes poured in for him from fans and the showbiz fraternity.

The couple have named their son, Farmaan Quraishi.

TV personality Fakhr-e-Alam wrote that he will celebrate his birthday with his nephew from now onwards “Here comes my partner Farmaan Quraishi. Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak.”

Faysal and Sana married in 2010 and already have a daughter, Aayat together.

On the work front, the actor recently wrapped up production for an upcoming film.

Comments

comments