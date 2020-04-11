Faysal Quraishi walks down the memory lane

Acclaimed actor Faysal Quraishi walked down the memory lane by sharing an eight-year-old photo on social media.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo with his buddies from the showbiz industry; Adnan Siddiqui and Aijaz Aslam.

“#blastfromthepast 8years #timeflies … yeah waqt bhi guzar jaye ga [this time will pass too], he wrote.

In 2008, Faysal and Aijaz starred together in one of Pakistan’s most iconic sitcoms Main Aur Tum winning hearts with their performance.

Meanwhile, Adnan’s villainous character Shahwar in ARY Digital’s blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum Ho became a hit.

