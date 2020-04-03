LAHORE: Minister for Information Punjab Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Friday said that the cat of India’s fascist ideology is clearly out of the bag, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the current interview of high-ranking BJP member and Indian politician Subramanian Swamy has revealed Modi governments nefarious plans against Muslims in India.

Read More: RSS inspired BJP’s supremacist agenda akin to Nazi pogrom of Jews: PM Imran

Chohan said that Swamy openly declared 200 million Muslims residing in India a threat to the country.

He said that the statement has exposed ‘Indian Hitler’s’ poisonous mindset for the world to see.

Read More: PM deplores move to change Kashmir’s demography, says India exploiting world focus on COVID-19

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan added that as a Punjab government spokesperson he vehemently opposes the statements of Subramanian Swamy.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan also said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had been warning the world of BJP’s fascist leanings for months but no one is taking note, he said that probably now was the time for some serious deliberation.

Comments

comments