Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan insinuates Fazl’s linkages with hostile agencies

LAHORE: Provincial Minister, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan in a press conference today levied serious charges of corruption against the leader of JUIF, Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chohan said that the Maulana was submerged in corruption from head to toe.

Chohan also alleged that there was a linkage between Maulana’s ‘Azadi’ march and it’s positive propagation in the Indian media.

Read More: PPP will not participate in JUI-F’s anti-govt march: Wahab

He said: “Indian media has presented Fazl Ur Rehman as a hero, wise people will understand that a hero to Indian media is akin to an enemy of Pakistan, the Indian secret agency R&AW has been found involved in a plethora of nefarious activities in the region and I will not be surprised that if things go sour in the upcoming days due to Maulana’s theatrics then his strings could be in someone else’s hands.”

“What is the Maulana trying to achieve by arming the innocent young students of the Madrassah with sticks and canes, what are the directions being given to them?” asked Chohan.

Read More: Ali Amin Gandapur decides to take legal action against JUI-F chief

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance has been clear since day one, he raised the issues close to the hearts of Muslims all over the globe in the United Nations General Assembly and the meetings and conferences he held during his recently concluded US trip were all for the supremacy of Islam, the message it presented and to highlight the plight of innocent Kashmiris, Chohan added.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan represented the Ummah and the plight of innocent Kashmiri’s on a global scale, Maulana with his self-serving attitude wants to harm the diplomatic case that Pakistan is trying to build against Indian atrocities, he is also bringing harm to the image of Pakistan as a country by taking aggressive measures against the state which may lead to unfortunate events.”

Read More: Serious concerns over intentions of ‘Azadi March’: Mian Aslam

Chohan also urged chairman NAB to take notice of pending corruption inquiries against the leader of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF).

Chohan also cautioned Maulana Fazl to not take dictation from hostile powers and create problems within his own country.

Comments

comments