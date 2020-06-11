LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Thursday prayed for early recovery of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, who has tested coronavirus positive, earlier in the day, ARY News reported.

Chohan in his statement prayed early recovery of PML-N leaders who have contracted the deadly virus and expressed his sorrow over the situation.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan hoped that Shehbaz Sharif will play his due part in fight against coronavirus after recovering his health.

Earlier in the day, PM-N leader Atta Tarar had confirmed that Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Tarar said his client has suffered from cancer and his immunity is weak as compared to other people. He added the bureau was informed about Shehbaz Sharif’s health multiple times and that he also offered to record his statement via video link yet he was forced to turn up before it.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 119,536 with 38,391 patients having cured of the disease and 2,356 virus-related deaths.

