Fayyazul Hassan Chohan dubs Maryam Safdar a ‘liar’

LAHORE: Punjab’s Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Friday dubbed Maryam Safdar Awan a ‘liar’, ARY News reported.

Hitting back at PML-N leader, Chohan said problems of Sharif family increased, whenever Maryam Safdar opened her mouth. Convicted Maryam thinks herself as a famous leader, he added.

The minister said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is staying in London by violating the court orders and added that Maryam Nawaz is on a mission to get permission to fly to her father in London.

“Begum Safdar is on the ground with an agenda to fly to London by issuing emotional statements.”

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said Maryam cannot deceive people of the country anymore.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz yesterday had expressed her wish that she wanted to join her ailing father in London.

Talking to journalists in following a meeting with PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz had said that it a valid desire, adding that her wish should not be politicized.

On the occasion, the PML-N vice president thanked her party workers and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for supporting the party in the hard times.

