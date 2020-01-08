LAHORE: Minister for Information Punjab, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday thanked opposition parties for showing positive attitude in National Assembly (NA) over military-related amendment bills.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, here today, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan hoped that the opposition parties will show same responsible behavior in the Senate today during voting.

The minister said menace of corruption has been controlled in Punjab, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is striving hard to serve the masses.

He said the pending development projects worth rs 33billion have been inaugurated by the incumbent government, that will help in creating jobs opportunities for the youth and help in dropping down the rate of unemployment.

Chohan regretted that the past government was not willing to hold local bodies elections in the province, but was forced to conduct the polls on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Yesterday, National Assembly (NA) had unanimously passed Army Act Amendment Bill, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020, regarding extension in the tenure of the services chiefs and chairman of joint chiefs of the staff committee.

The amendments were made in line with the directions of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

