Fayyazul Hassan Chohan says Rehman Malik was in charge of BB’s security

LAHORE: Punjab’s Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Friday said former interior minister Rehman Malik was in charge of Benazir Bhutto’s security in Rawalpindi public gathering, ARY News reported.

This he said while addressing a press conference in Lahore, here today. “Malik reached Zardari House after the attack over Benazir Bhutto in Liaquat Bagh instead of rushing to the hospital”, claimed Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should ask from his father that why Rehman Malik reached Zardari House by leaving her mother [BB] alone.

The minister said Zardari group has carried out corruption of billion of rupees. “Bilawal sahab! as chairman of Zardari group, you have to answer.”

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the Pakistan People’s Party is spending huge amount on Rawalpindi public gathering, adding that Sindh’s situation would have been changed, if the amount was spent there.

The 12th death anniversary of first ever female prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto is being observed today.

Benazir’s assassination

Weeks before the general elections in the country in 2007, she was targeted in a gun and bomb attack when she was returning after addressing an election rally at Liaquat Bagh of Rawalpindi.

The attack, in which she was killed with scores of her party activists, jolted the political landscape of the country and triggered a frenzy of anarchy and arson attacks that resulted in billions of rupees loss to the country.

Benazir Bhutto is considered one of the most dynamic figures in the world politics and her struggle for democracy was posthumously honored and acknowledged in the world.

The renowned leader was assassinated after addressing an electoral rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007.

