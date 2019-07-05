Fayyazul Hassan Chohan takes oath as provincial minister

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Friday took as provincial minister at the Governor House, ARY News reported.

Acting Governor Pervez Illahi administered the oath to Fayyazul Hassan Chohan. He will be given the portfolio of minister forest.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also present at the oath-taking ceremony of Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

Back in the month of March, this year, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had removed party leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as provincial information minister after his controversial remarks against Hindu community.

CM Punjab’s spokesman Shahbaz Gill, in a video message, had confirmed that Chohan was asked to tender his resignation on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chohan’s statement drew ire of government officials when he delivered sensitive remarks against Hindu believers on March 04.

Citing the expected consequences of his irresponsible statement, Chohan had tendered an apology to the Hindu community, explaining that he had made such remarks while addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I was addressing the Indian prime minister, military and media.”

