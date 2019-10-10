Fazal doing Azadi March for Nawaz, Asif Zardari’s release: Haleem Adil Shaikh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh’s President Haleem Adil Shaikh on Thursday said Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman is doing Azadi March for Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s release, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, here today, alongside with members of the governing body, Shaikh said Maulana has been given contract of sit-in by Zardari and Sharif.

He said Fazal has no mandate in Sindh and his Azadi March move for personal interests to badly fail. The JUI-F chief wants to use children of the province as his shield.

Responding to captain (retired) Safdar’s statement, earlier in the day, the PTI leader asked, “Safdar Sahab! who will be bride in the march.”

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had earlier announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on September 27.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif neglected my advises, says Shehbaz Sharif Earlier, sources had claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri to contact Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. According to the sources privy to the development, the prime minister while summoning details of Fazal-ur-Rehman’s expected sit-in asked the federal minister to present recommendations in this regard.

